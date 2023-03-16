Sweetz & More will be opening New England’s largest sweet shop in the former Big Al’s store in Wiscasset.

The store will open on April 1.

With 8,100 square feet, Sweetz & More is reportedly New England’s largest sweet shop.

Sweetz & More owner Steve Jackson said visitors will be able to indulge in 835 varieties of retro glass bottle soda, 550 pouches of bulk candy, 300 baskets of pick-a-mix candy, 48 flavors of Jelly Belly gourmet jelly beans, 80 flavors of saltwater taffy, 48 flavors of cotton candy, more than 100 PEZ characters, 30 flavors of ice cream and 28 sweet and savory variations of popcorn.

Sweetz & More also offers candies from around the world, including spicy candy from Mexico, chocolates from Europe, gummies from Germany and sweet confections from Japan.

Jackson said the sweet shop will feature an extensive selection of Maine maple products, gifts and souvenirs as well.

“We are thrilled to bring Sweetz & More to the Wiscasset community, and to be filling the void left behind by the closure of Big Al’s Super Values,” Jackson said. “We’re excited to offer our customers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience filled with delicious treats and unique gift items.”

Sweetz & More will be located at 298 Bath Road, also known as Route 1, in Wiscasset, next to Big Al’s Fireworks Outlet.

The store will open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Big Al’s closed on Jan. 10 after more than 35 years in business.