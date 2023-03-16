CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine – The “Cape Elizabeth Seals” were released back into the wild on Thursday.

The two seal pups were rescued in Cape Elizabeth and came to their center underweight and needed to learn how to eat fish, according to Marine Mammals of Maine.

One of the seals was found wandering through the streets of Cape Elizabeth in January during a storm.

“We’re thrilled that both are now healthy enough to return to the wild, where we hope they will thrive back in their own environment,” Marine Mammals of Maine Executive Director Lynda Doughty told CBS13.

The release was held at 11 a.m. at Head Beach in Phippsburg.