Kingfish Maine has prevailed in its bid to build an aquaculture farm on Chandler Bay in Jonesport, despite an appeal of the local Planning Board’s permit.

The group Protect Downeast argued that Kingfish Maine’s operations do not fit the town’s land-use development ordinance, and will pollute the bay daily with 28 million gallons of wastewater containing nitrogen.

“There is concern about that by the town. The DEP will be doing testing, and the Planning Board included in the permit a mechanism to require independent testing by an independent lab,” said Holly Iossa, chair of Jonesport’s Board of Appeals. “There are pros and cons but I think Jonesport needs something to revitalize itself, and I think Kingfish will be good for that.”

Iossa said the appeals board also determined that the town’s shoreland zoning ordinance allows water-dependent commercial uses.

The 50,000-square-foot aquafarm is fully permitted by local, state and federal regulatory agencies, and the Finance Authority of Maine is providing loan insurance for the $110 million facility.

Kingfish Maine expects it to produce 8,500 metric tons of yellowtail a year and says it will create up to 10 full-time jobs, and 100 construction jobs while it is built.

