The 11-year-old girl identified in an Amber Alert issued by the Maine State Police late Sunday has been found safe.

Jaiden “Jade” Morrison was allegedly taken by her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Danielle Dyer, during a supervised visit around 5:00 p.m. Sunday from 14 Front St. in Topsham, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Amber Alert for Morrison was canceled about half an hour after it was sent.