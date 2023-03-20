This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE and MARS HILL, Maine — Police have arrested two suspects Monday in connection with a pair of Aroostook County bank robberies, according to Shannozn Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects or specific charges.

The first robbery occurred just after noon at Aroostook Federal Savings and Loan in Presque Isle. Shortly after 1 p.m., a second robbery took place at the Mars Hill branch of Katahdin Trust Company, Moss said.

No injuries were reported in either location.

In Mars Hill Monday afternoon, several Maine State Police cruisers were on Main Street investigating, including in the bank parking lot.

An additional rumor that Caribou’s office of Aroostook Savings and Loan was robbed was untrue, Caribou police officials said.