Jury selection in the trial of an Orrington man accused of shooting and wounding a Brewer man outside a restaurant in downtown Bangor began Monday morning at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Jordan David Bishop, 36, is charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection with the May 11, 2019, shooting outside Tesoro Italian Restaurant on Harlow Street.

Testimony is expected to begin after the jury is selected, according to Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy, who is prosecuting the case.

Defense attorney Don Brown of Brewer has said that Bishop, who is a veteran of the Iraq War, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight May 11 while James Parent, 57, of Brewer was at Tesoro Italian Restaurant on Harlow Street, according to a police affidavit. He noticed Bishop, whom he did not know but who was “visibly intoxicated,” hanging around his truck.

The men got into a confrontation over Bishop allegedly urinating on Parent’s truck, according to court documents. That escalated to the point where Bishop allegedly shot Parent.

Parent suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and a grazing wound to the head and the back in the shooting.

The restaurant is under different ownership than it was at the time of the shooting.

If convicted of the most serious crime of attempted murder, Bishop faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.