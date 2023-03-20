A 20-year-old Brewer man faces three charges, including domestic violence and arson, after police responded to a suspicious residential fire on Saturday.

Brewer Sgt. Amy Nickerson and Officer Tanner Favreau responded to a structure fire at a Brewer home on Saturday, March 18, that fire personnel deemed suspicious, prompting the Office of the State Fire Marshal to get involved, Brewer police reported Monday.

Brewer police arrested Dustin Gagnon, 20, of Brewer on May 18 following a suspicious fire and charged him with domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated reckless conduct. The State Fire Marshal’s Office also charged Gagnon with arson.

Interviews with witnesses indicated underlying domestic violence crimes, police said.

Dustin Gagnon of Brewer was charged with domestic violence terrorizing, a Class C crime, and aggravated reckless conduct, a Class B crime. He was being held at the Penobscot County jail.

Class C crimes hold a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine and

Class B are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

The fire marshal’s office also charged Gagnon with arson, police said, a Class A crime that carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.