A Maine island farm will be featured on a new National Geographic show this week.

An episode of the show, “Restaurants at the End of the World,” will feature Turner Farm on North Haven, which grows Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association-certified organic vegetables, herbs, and flowers and produces pasture-raised beef and pork. Located in Penobscot Bay, the farm hosts weekly Barn Suppers on Thursdays and Fridays from June 15 through Sept. 25.

In the show, host Kristen Kish visits the farm to cook with new chef Carolynn Ladd, who wants to put a Southern twist on the classic barn menu.

Chef Carolynn Ladd and Adam Campbell wade through the oyster estuary in North Haven, Maine. . Credit: Missy Bania / National Geographic

The four-episode documentary series takes viewers behind the scenes in remote locations to see the unique day-to-day of a restaurant there — from how ingredients are sourced to the culture of the place.

Kish spent two weeks on North Haven in May 2022 to film the episode, according to a Facebook post from Waterman Community Center.

On the show, Kish and Ladd will cook up a robust menu: a farmhouse salad with buttermilk ranch dressing; southern-style grits with blistered cherry tomatoes; Carolynn’s Southern-style Lobster Roll on buttermilk biscuits and oysters served with homemade Southern hot sauce.

They’ll also make an original dessert by Kish called Goats Eating Seaweed, which features bread-and-butter custard pudding with goat-milk caramel folded in mascarpone and topped with fried seaweed, puffed rice and powdered sugar.

“Food has an unparalleled power to bring us together and teach us about one another and the world around us, and we see that firsthand by going to restaurants in the world’s most remote areas,” Kish said in a statement.

Restaurants in Boquete, Panama; Svalbard, Norway; and Paraty, Brazil, will also be featured on the show.

The series premieres on the National Geographic channel on Tuesday. All episodes will be available on Wednesday on Disney+. Turner Farm is in the third episode, titled “Maine Island Barn Supper.”

Waterman’s Community Center on Main Street in North Haven will also host a viewing party on Thursday with snacks at 6:30 p.m. and showing the episode at 7 p.m.

Chefs Carolynn Ladd and Kristen Kish blend ingredients while cooking together in the kitchen at Ladd’s restaurant in North Haven, Maine. Credit: Missy Bania / National Geographic