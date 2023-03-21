Crews are cleaning up the scene of a train that derailed in Androscoggin County on Monday afternoon.

CSX, the company that owns the tracks that run through the town of Greene, said four cars on the train derailed just before 4 p.m. next to Leeds Junction Road.

CSX said no one was hurt.

The company said the cars that derailed were carrying a non-hazardous limestone slurry, none of which was released.

While CSX said there’s no risk to the public, the rural community was still in shock given other major train derailments across the country recently.