A Blue Hill Thai restaurant is expanding. It will open its third location in Bucksport, the business announced on Facebook.

Siam Sky first opened at 8 Mill St. in Blue Hill in June 2018. It later expanded to 78 Downeast Highway in Ellsworth, opening Siam Sky 2 in 2020.

The third location is slated for the recently sold 52 Main St. in Bucksport, a vacant building near downtown that once housed the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

The popular restaurant specializes in authentic Thai cuisine. The expansive menu includes appetizers like vegetable Thai rolls and chicken satay; soups like Tom Yum and Tom Kha; curries like red curry and massaman curry; noodle dishes like Pad Thai and drunken noodles; and an array of entrees. The restaurant also offers takeout from its two existing locations.

Owners Charlie and Vee Napapornpipat are natives of Bangkok who moved to Blue Hill to live somewhere friendlier, Vee Napapornipat said in 2018.

“Here people like to talk to you,” said Vee Napapornpipat in 2018.

It wasn’t immediately clear when that location would open.