A Palmyra man died Tuesday at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

Aaron Chadbourne, 55, died about 1 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The Maine attorney general’s office, medical examiner’s office and state police have been notified of Chadbourne’s death, as is standard procedure.

Chadbourne began serving two concurrent sentences for arson last year. He was eligible for release as early as December 2026.