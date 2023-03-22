The Old Port staple Bull Feeney’s pub, located on Fore Street, is officially closing its doors.

In a letter sent out on Wednesday, the owner and operator Douglas Fuss wrote that the bar will officially close on Sunday, March 26. He did not cite any particular reasons for stepping away from the business on Wednesday evening.

Fuss opened his two-story Irish-themed bar and restaurant in 2001. He named it after famed Hollywood director — and Portland native — John Ford.

Named John Feeney at birth, Ford later changed his moniker when arriving in California. While at Portland High School, he was an outstanding ​​fullback and defensive tackle on a state championship football team. His on-field performance earned him the nickname “Bull” Feeney.

Ford went on to win six Academy Awards, including four for best director. His statue sits in a director’s chair a few blocks away from Fuss’s bar, at Gorham’s Corner.

Fuss opened Bull Feeney’s in the former location of the storied Seaman’s Club at the corner of Fore and Exchange Streets. It quickly became popular with locals and the growing tourist population, alike. Over the last 20 years, Bull Feeney’s grew into a solid Old Port anchor establishment along Fore Street along with Three Dollar Dewey’s, Gritty McDuff’s and the Old Port Tavern.

Fuss noted that he is open to selling the establishment, and anyone with interest in taking over ownership of the pub can contact him at 207-773-7210.