This story will be updated.

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou Police have closed Route 1 in Caribou after a delivery truck crashed this afternoon.

Route 1 is a major travel route through the city of Caribou.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Main and Fort streets and use the south end of Main Street to access downtown Caribou, according to Officer Kevin St. Peter.

A photo contributed to the Bangor Daily News shows a delivery truck in the roadside ditch.

St. Peter did not confirm what vehicles were involved in the crash, but said more information will be available later today.