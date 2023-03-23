CLINTON, Maine — A Clinton man was arrested after jumping on a train while trying to escape from police.

According to the Morning Sentinel, police responded to a call of a couple fighting on Bangor Road in Clinton around 3 p.m. Monday.

A woman at the house told police her boyfriend hit her while they were arguing.

A K-9 unit was able to track 32-year-old David Bowring to nearby railroad tracks where officers determined he jumped on a moving train and rode it into the center of town.

Bowring reportedly went to a friend’s house who then called police and told them his location.

Police arrested Bowring, who was taken to the Kennebec County Jail where he was later released after posting bail.