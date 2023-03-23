A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Kennebunk man.

David Chandler was last seen before 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at his home on Huntington Commons Drive in Kennebunk, according to the Kennebunk Police Department.

Chandler is a white male who stands approximately 5-foot-10, weighs around 155 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He is driving a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan with the Maine license plate number 5289ZJ.

He is known to suffer from cognitive issues.

Chandler had been driving around Saco, Bangor, Falmouth and Sanford as recently as 1 p.m. on Thursday according to AirTag coordinates from a device kept in his wallet, officials said.

Anyone with information about Chandler can contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-324-3644.