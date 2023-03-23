A Northport Avenue Circle K gas station was robbed at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Belfast police. The suspect remains at large.

The suspect entered the store and approached the register, handing the cashier a note indicating that they were armed and demanding the employee hand over cash. The cashier complied and the suspect left the store.

Police say the suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, pajama pants, a baseball cap and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belfast police department at 207-338-2420.