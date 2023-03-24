A tractor trailer carrying about six or seven new vehicles crashed on Route 9 in Aurora on Friday around 8 a.m., leading first responders to close a stretch of what is known as the Airline Road.

Crews closed a stretch of Route 9 near 353 Old Airline Road to clear the wreckage, said Chief Deborah Palman of the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department.

Palman said the truck likely slipped on black ice, causing it to go off the road into a ditch. The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The truck caught fire and was “engulfed in flames” following the crash and all the cars the tractor trailer was carrying were totaled, Palman said.

Fire crews from Eddington, Holden, Mariaville and Osborne responded to the call, Palman said, and four or five tow trucks were working to pull the tractor trailer out of the ditch on Friday afternoon.

Palman didn’t know when the road would reopen, but said “we’ll be lucky to get it cleared by sundown.”