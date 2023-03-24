PORTLAND, Maine — A federal jury in Portland acquitted four men accused of conspiring to fix wages for their workers.

The men, all members of Maine’s Iraqi community and all owners or managers of home healthcare agencies, were accused of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act by fixing wages and agreeing not to hire each other’s workers to eliminate competition.

The Department of Justice sent prosecutors from California and New York to work on the case.

On Wednesday, the jury reached a unanimous not guilty verdict for all four men.