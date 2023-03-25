FORT KENT, Maine – Two men were arrested on Friday after reports of gunfire caused schools to be closed for the day.

Fort Kent police responded shortly before 6 a.m. yesterday to multiple calls reporting gunshots in the downtown vicinity near local schools and businesses.

SAD 27 administrators canceled school for the day upon learning of the potential threat to students.

“Throughout our investigation, we were able to pinpoint where the shots may have come from on East Main Street,” Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena said.

Police surrounded B&M Apartments on East Main Street as the neighboring Acadia Federal Credit Union announced on its Facebook page that the financial institution would be closed for the day “due to a community threat in downtown Fort Kent.”

Shortly before 8 a.m. police announced that nobody had been injured by gunfire and there was no longer a threat to the public.

Alejandro Ochoa, 31, and Orlin Flores-Vargas, 23, both of Fort Kent, were arrested on Friday, and have both been charged with felony reckless conduct with a firearm.

A court appearance date has not been set, and further information was unavailable as of Friday evening. An investigation is ongoing.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Ambulance Service Inc., and Fort Kent Fire Department assisted the Fort Kent Police.