MADAWASKA, Maine — A former Madawaska selectman sitting in his living room was killed Saturday night by a van that slammed into his home in a crash that also killed the driver, police said.

The driver of the 2011 Ford Econoline van, Shawn Cote, 47, of Madawaska, was traveling south on 19th Avenue when he crashed into the home of David Morin, 71, at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bellevue Street, Madawaska Police Chief Ross Dubois said.

Both Cote and Morin were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Cote’s van appears to have struck the second floor of Morin’s home, which is set well below the road.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. The Maine State Police are now investigating it, spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Speed appears to be a factor, according to local police.

Morin was elected to one term as a local selectman in 2019. During that campaign, he said he was one of 10 siblings born on a Madawaska farm and ran as a fiscal conservative. He was self-employed for 44 years running an electrical business from his home.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.

Update: Police initially misidentified the street where the crash occurred.