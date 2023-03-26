MADAWASKA, Maine — A man sitting in his living room was killed Saturday night by a van that crashed into his home. The driver also died, police said.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. The driver of the 2011 Ford Econoline van, Shawn Cote, 47, of Madawaska, was traveling south on 19th Avenue in the town when he failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Belleview Avenue.

The van left the roadway and crashed into the home. The homeowner, David Morin, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Cote also died at the scene.

Speed appears to be a factor, Madawaska Police Chief Ross Dubois said. The crash is still under investigation.