Starting next week, visitors will need to pay more to enjoy Acadia National Park.

The cost of week-long passes will increase to $35 and annual passes will be $70 — an increase of $5 and $15 respectively.

The price hikes were approved Tuesday by the National Park Service. The money will be used to fund the Island Explorer bus system, which operates free transit on the island during peak tourism season. The system cost $1.77 million in 2022 and the park expects to pay $2.15 million this year. The revenue will help manage parking and traffic congestion at the park, according to Amanda Pollock, park spokesperson.

Entry to the park is free for visitors under the age of 16. It’s free for all ages on April 22, Aug. 4, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.