A search is underway for four men who are suspected of stealing from two separate Lowes hardware stores in southern Maine and causing a car crash after attempting to flee police on Tuesday.

The four men, along with a fifth person who was taken into custody of the Portland Police Department on Tuesday, are suspected of stealing around $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Brunswick Lowes, along with about $8,600 worth of goods from the Portland Lowes.

The suspected getaway vehicle, a white Toyota 4Runner with Pennsylvania plates, was spotted at the Portland Lowes on Brighton Avenue at around 10:32 a.m., according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

After the vehicle was spotted, five men emerged from the store carrying goods and attempted to drive away, but were flagged by a police officer. The suspects then drove off at high speed, according to Nadeau, before crashing into two vehicles at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Machigonne Street.

An occupant of one of the vehicles that was struck was transported to Maine Medical Center, but their injuries are not considered life threatening, officials said.

The five occupants of the vehicle attempted to leave the scene on foot. One person was taken into police custody, while the other four were unaccounted for.

According to Nadeau, the four people are described as Black males, but further information was unavailable as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information about the suspected thefts can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.