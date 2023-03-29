Three people are accused of helping a Montville man escape police custody over the weekend.

Robert Porter, 39, was being treated for an ongoing medical issue at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast around 1 p.m. Saturday when he broke custody and ran away on foot, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that night, Porter was found at a home in Belfast and taken back into custody.

Porter was arrested last Thursday for violating his probation.

Following an investigation into how Porter got away, police charged 37-year-old Daniel Therrien, 56-year-old Everett Hall and 42-year-old Rosemarie Breen, all of Belfast, with aiding escape.

Therrien also was charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

The escape remains under investigation.