WESTBROOK, Maine — A mail carrier stopped a kitchen fire from getting worse in Westbrook on Thursday.

The mail carrier was on her route on Spring Street and heard a smoke alarm going off inside a home, officials said.

She knocked on the door, didn’t get a response, and called 911.

Firefighters forced their way in and found a small fire on the stovetop that was about to spread from the pan before they put it out.

The Westbrook Fire Department says this story is a good reminder to appreciate postal workers for their neighborhood watch.