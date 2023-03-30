A yearslong tradition in Maine is over for good. The Maine Flower show, which usually takes place this time of year, is no longer happening.

The Maine Landscape and Nursery Association said it is with “great sadness” that it has no plans to have any more flower shows in the future.

The group said the COVID-19 pandemic essentially killed the event after it had to cancel several times along with no assurances of a place to hold the event.

It’s estimated about 60,000 people attended the Maine Flower Show over the years.