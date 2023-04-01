Camden’s Wolfpeach is set to reopen on Saturday with a new concept: pizza.

The popular midcoast restaurant closed in early March to change concepts. It had been operating as a fine dining establishment and even got a James Beard Award nod this year. But owners Gabriela Acero and Derek Richard wanted their restaurant to be more accessible to locals.

“We are really trying to create a casual welcoming atmosphere that has as little pretense as possible,” Acero saif

The new menu centers around pizzas, which are medium-sized pie at 14-inches. The varieties range from the cheese-less marinara pie with red sauce, garlic and oregano for $18 to the parmesan cowboy pie with smoked pork, greens, provolone, mozzarella, onion and chili flake for $27.

“For us, this is simple, delicious pizza, that just honors and highlights the incredible ingredients we get to work with,” Acero said.

Wolfpeach is using locally made Maine Grains flour for its dough and sourcing other ingredients locally including custom pepperoni from Broad Arrow Farm in Bristol.

There’s also a small raw menu including oysters by the half-dozen ($18) or dozen ($34), bluefin crudo ($17) and lobster cocktail ($22). A second called “Not Pizza” rounds out the food with salad, bread and olive offerings.

On the drinks size, the menu is also all new. Wine by the glass ranges from $9 to $13. The cocktail menu starts with a daiquiri for $9 and rounds out with a build your own martini that will be priced by the ingredients. There’s also beer (the Narragansett Tallboy is a bargain at $3) and sodas for $4 each.

Inside Wolfpeach, the dining room hasn’t changed much. Art will change monthly as the restaurant hosts self-curated shows. And space has been cleared out a bit to allow for more movement and for the space to be more welcoming to families with children.

Several other Camden restaurants serve pizza including Blaze Brewing Company at 5 Bay View St. and Camden House of Pizza at 12 Mechanic St.

“I do think the flavor will stand out in comparison to other pizza offerings in the area,” Acero said.

The restaurant, located at 50 Elm St., will be open from Saturday to Monday from 5-9pm for the first three days. Reservations aren’t being accepted, and take-out will soon join the offerings (but not yet).