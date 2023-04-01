First Lady Jill Biden will land at the Portland International Airport before meeting with Gov. Janet Mills next week.

Biden, who is making stops in Michigan, Colorado and Vermont as well as Maine, will commence her tour of the United States on Sunday, according to a press release from the White House.

Biden will join Mills with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to tour the Southern Maine Community College campus in South Portland.

The First Lady’s tour is meant to highlight the nation’s workforce training pathways, which include Maine’s community college system. Maine has offered two free years of community college for high school graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, and has seen enrollment grow across its community college system by at least 12 percent.

The colleges offer a range of two-year degree programs, one-year certificate programs, and short-term workforce training courses that take between a few weeks and less than a year to complete.

After her visit in Maine, Biden will travel to Burlington, Vermont, to meet with Gov. Phil Scott and visit BETA Technologies, an aerospace company.

Biden is visiting Denver, Colorado, to celebrate the state’s capitol, as well as Delta College in Saginaw, Michigan.