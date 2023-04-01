A group of neo-Nazis held a rally in Portland on Saturday, according to police.

The group of 20 to 30 people calling itself the Nationalist Social Club rallied in the Old Port, Monument Square and City Hall.

The group was confronted several times throughout its march and minor skirmishes broke out but no official complaints were filed and there were no reports of any serious injuries, authorities said.

The Anti-Defamation League said the neo-Nazi group has small chapters based in New England.

Police said they monitored the event and didn’t arrest anyone.