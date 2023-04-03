The mother of Baby Jane Doe, who was abandoned in a gravel pit and found dead in Maine more than 35 years ago, will plead guilty to manslaughter.

Lee Ann Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerrette, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested on June 13, 2022, and she was initially charged with murder.

She will plead guilty to manslaughter at 10 a.m. Thursday in Houlton, according to court documents.

The newborn was found in Frenchville by a couple’s dog, which carried the baby back to their home, on Dec. 7, 1985, according to the Maine State Police.

Detectives tracked the dog’s path to a gravel pit where the baby had been born and abandoned in sub-zero temperatures.

State police credited Daigle’s arrest to the decades of work by dozens of current and retired detectives and advancements in DNA technology and genealogy.