The treasurer for Livermore Falls was allegedly driving under the influence when she hit a school zone advisory sign in Livermore over the weekend

Rebecca Harmatys was charged with operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest — physical force and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a witness who took down the license plate of a truck that reportedly hit a school zone advisory sign on Gibbs Mill Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies went to Harmatys’ home to investigate the crash and found a vehicle with front-end damage. The Sun Journal reported deputies determined Harmatys was the driver, and she was “visibly impaired.”

Harmatys became uncooperative, according to the Sun Journal. She was eventually arrested and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

She was released on $210 bail.