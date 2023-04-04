This story will be updated.

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to several news reports.

He entered the plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.

The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.

Story by Michael R. Sisak, Eric Tucker, Jennifer Peltz and Will Weissert.

Tucker and Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press journalists Jill Colvin, Bobby Caina Calvan, Larry Neumeister, Karen Matthews, Larry Fleisher, Deepti Hajela, Julie Walker, Ted Shaffrey, David R. Martin, Joe Frederick and Robert Bumsted in New York and Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.