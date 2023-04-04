Visitors to Belfast’s city park could be ordering tacos this summer from a new concession stand operator.

The Belfast City Council will vote tonight on a proposed food vendor for the concession stand in Belfast City Park. The city Parks and Recreation Department and associated commission have recommended the contract go to BelTaco, according to a March 24 memo to City Manager Erin Herbig from Norm Poirer of the Belfast Parks and Recreation Department.

BelTaco is a new venture from Belfast residents Jason and Heather Hay. In the memo, Poirer mentions that Belfast lacks Mexican-style food options.

BelTaco’s proposal is one of two that the city received for 2023. The other proposal came from Big Daddy’s Hot Box, a local food truck from Waldo.

Poirer’s memo notes the concern that the food truck won’t give the park concessions its full attention, as he said happened last year. Must Be Nice Lobster, a Belfast food truck and restaurant, was awarded the contract in 2022, but had licensing delays.

BelTaco’s proposed menu includes street tacos, burritos and Frito pie, all with a choice of ground beef, chicken, veggie or Beyond Beef filling. They will also serve quesadillas and rice and beans, as well as park favorites like hot dogs, tater tots, corn dogs and ice cream treats.

The owners could not be reached for comment.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Belfast City Hall.