Sometimes it feels like you just keep getting hit while you’re already down.

That’s what happened to an unlucky moose last week when it was hit by two ambulances.

Thomas Gutow, 52, was driving a white 2014 GMC ambulance for Northern Light Health north on Airline road in Aurora about 8:39 p.m. Friday when a moose crossed the road in front of him, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Gutow hit the moose. Then a Ford 2021 ambulance, driven by 26-year-old Cameron Doyle for Northeast Mobile Health Services, following Gutow hit the moose, the sheriff’s office said.

Gutow and Doyle weren’t hurt in the collisions, and both ambulances were able to be driven from the scene.

The sheriff’s office released no additional information.