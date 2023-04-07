The body of a man was discovered in the ruins of a house fire in China at around 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

The remains are believed to belong to 53-year-old David Buchanan, the homeowner of the 93 Dutton Road residence that was completely destroyed in the fire, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The remains were recovered and have been transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted. An investigation into the circumstances of the fire is underway, although officials do not believe at this time that the fire was set intentionally.

Emergency first responders remained at the scene of the fire on Friday afternoon to start the investigation.