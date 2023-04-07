PARIS, Maine — A driver apparently fell asleep before crashing into a crane in Paris Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 26, according to police. The 41-year-old Yarmouth man had been driving a Subaru Legacy when he apparently fell asleep and crossed the centerline.

The operator of the crane saw the vehicle coming and stopped. The driver reportedly woke up and tried to avoid the collision, but ended up crashing into the left front corner of the crane before going off the road.

The driver of the car was not hurt, while the crane operator was taken to the hospital, although their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No charges are expected, officials said.