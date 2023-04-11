SAD 42 conducted normal business Tuesday night despite the district’s superintendent being charged with two felonies in January.

Superintendent Elaine Boulier and the school board reviewed next year’s budget, staffing and reports on school programs during the district’s regular meeting in Mars Hill.

No members of the public attended and there was no mention of the charges against Boulier.

“We are conducting business as usual,” board chairperson Troy Grass said after the meeting. “That’s where we’re at.”

Boulier was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of tampering with a victim and violation of release conditions, Aroostook County District Attorney Todd Collins said last month.

She allegedly tried to coerce a victim to drop domestic violence charges against her son, Connor Boulier, in a separate case, according to court records. The second charge was for violation of the condition of release as an accomplice.

She appeared March 8 at the Presque Isle District Court. Her arraignment is slated June 7 in Presque Isle.

The board did not suspend Boulier or place her on administrative leave following the arrest.

The charges are class C felonies punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

School board members would not speak about the charges last month. Boulier’s attorney, Frank Bemis of Presque Isle, said the charges were unrelated to school district business.

Boulier discussed plans Tuesday night for the May and June meetings, including training she would provide for board members.

SAD 42 serves students in Mars Hill, Blaine and Bridgewater, and includes the Fort Street Elementary School and Central Aroostook Junior/Senior High School. Boulier has led the district for about eight years and also led Van Buren’s schools from 2016 to 2021.

BDN writer Paul Bagnall contributed to this report.