For the second time in two weeks Karie Kelly defeated Maine Senate President Troy Jackson for a first selectman position in his hometown.

Kelly initially won the position when Allagash residents voted 78 to 70 on March 24. She and Jackson vied for the open seat previously held by Ronnie Pelletier, who did not run for reelection.

A Tuesday recount requested by the Senate president resulted in Jackson gaining an additional vote, with a final total of 77 to 71.

Allagash first selectman Karie Kelly survived a recount to beat Maine Senate President Troy Jackson. From left are Karie Kelly and her children, Pike, Chelby and Elizabeth. Credit: Courtesy of Karie Kelly

“We received a fax and email saying he wanted a recount due to ballot tampering,” Kelly said. “I do feel good. Now that the recount is over with, I can focus on the office.”

The 50-year-old southern California native has lived in Allagash for 22 years. She said the community has been good to her, and she has raised four children there.

Kelly’s son Codyallen Bennett died in January 2018. With her surviving children grown, she decided to run for office to give back to the town that had supported her through her son’s death, she said. She took out nomination papers before Jackson did.

“I’m just a housewife. I never ran for any kind of political seat before. I’ll probably do a lot of this just from the heart,” Kelly said.

Jackson accepted the outcome and said he wanted to ensure the ballot counting process measured up to state requirements.

“The result was that they did the count in a way that was open and transparent and the way the state says needs to be done, with two people from each side seeing all the ballots. Before there was only one person that saw the ballots,” he said.

Kelly did not believe anything inappropriate went on during the counting process.

“I was put there because 77 people trusted me,” she said.