Federal prosecutors on Wednesday moved to dismiss wire fraud charges against an Alfred woman found dead in her home on Monday.

Kristan Crow’s shooting death has been ruled a homicide.

Her husband, James Crow, 40, of Alfred has been charged with murder. He made his first court appearance before a judge remotely on Wednesday afternoon from the York County Jail. He was ordered held without bail.

James Crow allegedly called police to report that he’d shot and killed his wife, the affidavit, made public after his court appearance, said.

Her body was found on a bed in a room of the Crow home, naked and face up, with a significant amount of blood around her head, the affidavit said. Her torso was half covered, according to police.

Kristan Crow had been shot in the right temple, according to the autopsy.

James Crow filed for divorce two weeks ago citing irreconcilable differences, according to CBS 13.

In October, Kristan Crow, 39, was charged with four counts of wire fraud for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from the Westbrook engineering firm where she worked as an administrative assistant from 2017 until September 2021. She was listed as living in Arundel when she was charged in October.

She never entered pleas to the charges because she had not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. The U.S. attorney’s office and Richard Berne, Kristan Crow’s Portland attorney, were working out a plea agreement, according to court filing.

Kristan Crow was accused of depositing 244 checks totaling about $423,564 into her account between April 2018 and September 2021, then using the money for her own benefit, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland. Those checks were written to vendors and received from clients, according to court documents.

The firm discovered the loss when vendors complained that they had not been paid. The company’s owner filed a report with the Westbrook Police Department in October 2021.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to twice the amount stolen. She also could have been ordered to pay restitution if convicted.

The firm could sue Kristan Crow’s estate to try to recoup its losses once it makes its way through York County Probate Court, but that process could take several years as the case against James Crow makes its way through York County Superior Court.