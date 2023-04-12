A MK29 Mod-0 rocket was pulled up by a lobsterman who had been about 20 miles away from the Cushing shoreline. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A Maine lobsterman pulled up the catch of a lifetime this week.

The lobsterman, based out of Cushing, was about 20 miles away from the shoreline when he pulled up the five-foot-long rocket, according to the Maine State Police. The bomb squad was notified of the discovery at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials were unable to determine if the MK29 Mod-0 rocket contained live explosives due to the condition it was recovered in.

The rocket was discharged with assistance from the Navy EOD Mobile Unit 12, and was disposed of.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.