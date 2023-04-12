A Maine lobsterman pulled up the catch of a lifetime this week.

The lobsterman, based out of Cushing, was about 20 miles away from the shoreline when he pulled up the five-foot-long rocket, according to the Maine State Police. The bomb squad was notified of the discovery at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Officials were unable to determine if the MK29 Mod-0 rocket contained live explosives due to the condition it was recovered in.

The rocket was discharged with assistance from the Navy EOD Mobile Unit 12, and was disposed of.