SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Sea Dog Brewing Co. announced it will be closing its Broadway location in South Portland.

Sea Dog Brewing said Wednesday the business is still evaluating opportunities for the use of the fully equipped Broadway facility.

They will continue to operate their locations on Western Ave. in South Portland and on Cabella Way in Scarborough.

The chain also has locations in Bangor, Camden, and Topsham as well as in New Hampshire and Florida.

Sea Dog Brewing says all memberships, gift cards, and loyalty points will continue to be honored at Sea Dog Brewing locations throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

The company’s reason for closing the Broadway location was not immediately clear.