The man accused of killing his wife at their Alfred home on Monday had filed for divorce two weeks ago.

James Crow, 40, has been charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Kristan Crow. Her death has been ruled a homicide but police haven’t released a cause of death.

State police have not said if they were ever called to the Crows’ home for any domestic disturbances in the past or if they have any knowledge of domestic violence between the couple.

Jame Crow had filed for divorce two weeks ago, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court records.

York County sheriff’s deputies discovered Kristan Crow’s body at the couple’s Waterboro Road home about 3 p.m. Monday while responding to a disturbance call. James Crow wasn’t there when police arrived.

An hour and a half later, police arrested him without incident at a gas station in Lyman.

He was expected to make his initial court appearance via Zoom from the York County Jail in Alfred on the murder charge Wednesday afternoon.