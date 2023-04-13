A Brewer woman is facing up to 30 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to an accusation that she attempted to defraud the veterans affairs housing loan program.

Carol Bragdon, 49, is also accused of making straw purchases to provide a firearm to a person prohibited from having one, according to Chris Ruge, assistant United States attorney. Bragdon pleaded guilty to wire fraud, making false statements to a mortgage lender and making false statements to a licensed firearms dealer in court on Thursday.

Bragdon allegedly provided false statements to a mortgage lender in an attempt to obtain a loan backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Between November 2020 and April 2021, Bragdon provided falsified documentation to the private lender and the veterans affairs office via multiple Google email accounts, court documents show.

Later in August 2021, Bragdon allegedly purchased five firearms at the direction of another person from Maine Military Supply in Holden. The person who accompanied Bragdon, who has not been named but was prohibited from purchasing a firearm, was later arrested with a Walther PK380 .380 caliber pistol.

Bragdon purchased the pistol, according to court records.

A sentencing date has not been set. If found guilty, Bragdon could serve up to 30 years in prison, along with five years of supervised release.