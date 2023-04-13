The Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono and Rocky Knoll Country Club in Orrington will become the latest golf courses in the Bangor area to open for the season on Thursday.

The Bucksport Golf Club, Hermon Meadow Golf Club, Hampden Country Club and Pine Hill Golf Club in Brewer are already open.

Bangor Municipal Golf Course pro Rob Jarvis said Bangor Muni will tentatively open next Wednesday, weather permitting. A spokesperson at the Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town said they have an April 22 opening date.

Larry Springer bought the Penobscot Valley Country Club 13 months ago and Mike and Daisy Wight purchased Rocky Knoll 16 months ago, so each will be beginning their second seasons owning their respective courses.

Hermon Meadow owner John Snyer said 14 of his 18 holes will be playable while the others still need to dry out.

He said the front nine holes will be in play, along with holes 11, 12, 17 and 18.

All 18 holes are playable at the Penobscot Valley Country Club and carts will be allowed beginning Friday, according to general manager Dylan Quimby.

Penobscot Valley Country Club opened Thursday morning. Rocky Knoll will open at 2 p.m.

Quimby said the course is in “beautiful shape” because there was minimal frost in the ground this past winter. Quimby said the range isn’t open but is hoping that will occur in the next two weeks.

Snyer said his Hermon Meadow Golf Club has been “packed” this week and golfers will be allowed to drive carts over the front nine but they must take them only on the cart paths.

Even though the golf course isn’t open at Hidden Meadows, the range is open.

Bucksport general manager Whitney Hand said they have been busy the last couple of days and they will introduce carts on Saturday. The range won’t be open until next week.

Hand said there is a lot of joy among her golfers now that the season has begun.

“I saw four grown men smiling like children,” she said.