A 20-year-old man who had been attempting to cross an Auburn street was fatally struck by an SUV on Thursday.

The man, whose identity will not be released until relatives are notified, had been pushing a bicycle across Minot Avenue when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police arrived at the intersection of Minot Avenue and Madison Street at around 3:12 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.