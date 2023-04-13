A 25-year-old man who allegedly threatened a shooting at a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, high school was arrested in Portland on Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Hendrickson, who reportedly posted a video online where he said “Imma gonna shoot up the school,” was arrested at a Portland residence at around 2 p.m., according to the Portland Police Department and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Hendrickson’s arrest was a joint operation between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI and Portland and Portsmouth police.

The Portsmouth Police Department was made aware of the video threat directed at Portsmouth High School at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and Portsmouth area schools remained closed on Thursday.

Hendrickson was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and is charged with criminal threatening with a firearm. He is being held as a fugitive of justice in Maine until his extradition to face charges in New Hampshire.