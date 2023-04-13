A shooting on B Street on Wednesday in South Portland is under investigation.

A man, who has not been named, was found unconscious at around 1:47 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the South Portland Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support, officials said on Thursday. The man’s identity has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Further information about the shooting was not available. Officials are continuing to investigate.