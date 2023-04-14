CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man faces up to a decade in prison for felony firearm possession.

John Sam, 34, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon in Bangor federal court on Friday.

Sam, who was convicted of past felony charges stemming from a 2017 robbery, knowingly possessed a firearm during a traffic stop in Caribou, court records said.

His prior conviction precluded him from possessing firearms, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Bangor.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sam will be sentenced by a federal district judge after the U.S. Probation Office completes a pre-sentencing report.