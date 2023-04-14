An Auburn man has been identified as the 20-year-old who was fatally struck by an SUV in Auburn on Thursday.

Alexandre Patterson had been attempting to push a bicycle across Minot Avenue on Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Explorer at around 3:12 p.m., according to the Auburn Police Department.

Patterson was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Steven Keene, 63, of Lewiston had been driving the SUV when Patterson was struck near the intersection of Minot Avenue and Madison Street.

An investigation is ongoing. Details on whether charges will be pressed were not available on Friday afternoon.