PORTLAND, Maine — What used to be Bull Feeney’s in Portland’s Old Port is opening its doors once again, under new ownership and with a new name.

Portland Old Port says the former Irish pub will open up as The Henry, a traditional American public house and tavern.

Bull Feeney’s closed its doors last month after 20 years, and now the Miranda Group, which runs Blyth and Burrows and the recently-opened restaurant Papi, is taking over the pub.

It’s expected to open its doors in early summer.